DONS RATINGS: Physical Potter makes Dons tick

MK Dons' player ratings against Oxford United

David Martin - 8 - Made some key saves, denying Oxford at least four great chances.

Dean Lewington - 6 - Solid and unspectacular, but picked out GC Williams for the chance of the game at the death

Paul Downing - 7 - Continuing to grow into his role at MK Dons, and looked very solid. Made one mistake and was bailed out by his keeper.

Joe Walsh - 7 - Never looked in trouble, and mopped up well.

George Baldock - 7 - Up and down the flank all afternoon, looking desperate to make a mark against a familar club.

Ed Upson - 6 - A few good tackles, but was overshadowed by his dominant midfield partner.

Darren Potter - 8 - Physical, demanding, bullish, perhaps lucky not to be booked too. A short back-pass almost put Oxford in, but otherwise excellent.

Dean Bowditch - 6 - His influence was fleeting, and didn't provide enough.

Ryan Colclough - 7 - Performed well again, despite suffering in the illness in the build-up and being forced off early.

Ben Reeves - 6 - Still looks short of full fitness, and his set-pieces were poor.

Kieran Agard - 7 - Got himself into the right positions, but his finishing left a lot to be desired.

Subs:

Samir Carruthers - 7 - Gave Dons an extra drive going forwards.

GC Williams - 6 - Had to do better with his chance at the far post at the death. Should have scored.

Top Don: Darren Potter