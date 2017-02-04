DONS RATINGS: Potter leads the way for Dons

MK Dons player ratings in the 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

David Martin - 6 - Not an awful lot to do really. Helpless for the goal, but made a strong save late on.

George Baldock - 7 - Gave away a silly foul for Bolton's goal, but made up for it in setting up the equaliser.

Paul Downing - 6 - Solid if unspectacular.

Joe Walsh - 7 - Almost put himself on the scoresheet a few times.

George Williams - 6 - A quiet afternoon.

Darren Potter - 8 - Excellent in the centre of the park, the key man for Dons.

Ed Upson - 6 - At times lost his bearings and misplaced a lot of passes.

Harvey Barnes - 7 - Lively and exciting when on the ball, but floated in and out of the game.

Chuks Aneke - 6 - Didn't really get into the game as he did in the previous two. Rested early on.

Kieran Agard - 7 - Only needed one chance, and took it with aplomb for his 11th of the season.

Nicky Maynard - 5 - A lot of running for no reward and no chances.

Subs:

Stuart O'Keefe - 6 - Appeared to make an immediate impact, and played a role in the equaliser. Looked eager to drive forward.

Dean Bowditch - 6 - Shook off the cobwebs well, and looked lively.

Maecky Ngombo - 6 - A few step-overs lifted the crowd, and a lot of chasing.