DONS RATINGS: Rampant Robbie Muirhead

MK Dons player ratings in the 4-1 win over Walsall:

Lee Nicholls - 7 - Largely a spectator, made a good stop from Kory Roberts in the first half. Next season's number one?

George Baldock - 7 - Untroubled for the most part, but didn't get forward as often as in recent times.

George Williams - 7 - Kept the Walsall front line quiet, and was excellent in the air all afternoon.

Dean Lewington - 7 - Solid, reliable, unflustered. Is it the last Dons will see of him?

Ben Tilney - 7 - Could lay claim to Dons' third, but if not, can be pleased with a strong showing at left back.

Darren Potter - 7 - Signed off in Darren Potter style: quiet, unassuming and straight forward.

Ed Upson - 7 - Could have had a couple of goals for himself again.

Stuart O'Keefe - 8 - All over the midfield, barely gave it away, the start of everything for Dons.

Ben Reeves - 7 - A cracking goal to finish the season with. Where does his future lie now?

Harvey Barnes - 8 - Ever dangerous and a threat, summed up with a brilliant solo goal at the end.

Robbie Muirhead - 8 - His best game in a Dons shirt, Netted a wonderful opener, pulled the defence all over the place.

Subs:

Giorgio Rasulo - 7 - Looked lively.

Callum Brittain - 6 - Showed some good touches.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Didn't really get much of a chance to make an impact.

Top Don: Robbie Muirhead