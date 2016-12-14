DONS RATINGS: Substitute Reeves changes the game

MK Dons player ratings against Charlton Athletic

Lee Nicholls - 8 - Made two key saves to deny substitute Nicky Ajose and looked assured throughout.

GB Williams - 7 - Ran himself into the ground, and adjusted well to the defensive reshuffle in the second half.

Paul Downing - 7 - Another solid performance from the centre half, looking more assured under Neilson.

Dean Lewington - 8 - Good again at centre back but looked more comfortable at left back in the second half. Excellent in the air.

George Baldock - 7 - Looked like he was still a bit leggy from Saturday, and hobbled off early in the second period. Should be OK for Gillingham though.

Ed Upson - 6 - Was a bit of a work horse, breaking up play.

Darren Potter - 8 - Carrying on his excellent form, leading from the centre of the park and biting the hand which once fed him.

Ryan Colclough - 7 - Was effective and ineffective in equal measure. Had moments of excellence followed by frustrating ill-thought out moments. Tired rapidly in the second half but Neilson had no substitutions left.

Daniel Powell - 6 - Netted early and had one chalked off, but was inconsistent and replace at half time.

Chuks Aneke - 6 - Won the physical battle, and gained more valuable minutes in his quest for full fitness.

Dean Bowditch - 8 - Another long shift for the top scorer, but his efforts were rewarded with his ninth strike of the season.

Subs:

Ben Reeves - 9 - Replaced Powell at half time, showed glimpses of magic but came alive in extra time. Scored and set one up to see Dons though.

Jack Hendry - 6 - Faired pretty well, but didn't have a lot to do in the second half and extra time.

Kieran Agard - 7 - Put in plenty of miles, coming on on the hour mark, and chased a lot of lost causes.

Top Don: Ben Reeves