DONS RATINGS: Upson runs the show in Dons' win at Charlton

Player ratings in Dons' 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night:

Lee Nicholls - 7 - Solid hands, some good takes and a clean sheet.

Dean Lewington - 6 - Had very little to do.

George Baldock - 7 - A more attacking threat than a defensive necessity.

Paul Downing - 7 - Recovered well after earning a booking after 27 seconds.

Joe Walsh - 7 - Barely put a foot wrong, barely had to do anything either.

Darren Potter - 7 - Smooth in the engine room.

Ed Upson - 8 - Ran and ran, could have had a couple of goals himself, but teed up Barnes for a brilliant second.

Ben Reeves - 6 - Floated in and out of the game, didn't really hit the mark.

Stuart O'Keefe - 7 - Another goal, another solid performance.

Harvey Barnes - 8 - Lively when he was on the ball, and capped it off with another goal.

Robbie Muirhead - 6 - Chased a lot of lost causes with little chance to do much with the ball.

Subs:

Kieran Agard - 6 - Didn't see mich of the ball, but did hit the post from nowhere.

Callum Brittain - Late change.

Dean Bowditch - Late change.

Top Don: Ed Upson