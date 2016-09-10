DONS RATINGS vs Bolton: Colclough makes his mark

MK Dons’ ratings against Bolton

David Martin - 7 - Perhaps could have got more on the initial effort before Bolton scored, but made two fantastic second half saves to deny the hosts all three points.

George Baldock - 6 - Went quiet in the second half after a lively first period, which included a strong strike and a cross which grazed the bar.

Paul Downing - 7 - Beginning to look more assured in the centre of the park and kept a close tab on Jamie Proctor.

Joe Walsh - 7 - Looked far more confident on the ball than in recent weeks.

Dean Lewington - 6 - Typically dogged performance from the skipper.

Ed Upson - 6 - Ran the risk of being sent off after a number of niggly fouls in the centre of the park.

Darren Potter - 6 - Unspectacular, but almost played his side into danger when dawdling in midfield with the scores level.

Dean Bowditch - 7 - Started to play some nice stuff with Kieran Agard in the second period.

Ben Reeves - 6 - Found his first touch in the second half as Dons grew into the game.

Ryan Colclough - 7 - Like Reeves, struggled to make an impact in the first half, but capped a good second half performance with a goal.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Came to terms with the position as the game wore on, but will be kicking himself for the missed chances, including a penalty.

Subs:

Samir Carruthers - 6 - Added new drive in the engine room

Daniel Powell - 6 - Did nothing wrong but nothing stand out either.

Nicky Maynard - A late change but made a brilliant tackle in his own half to deny Bolton another late chance.

Top Don: Ryan Colclough