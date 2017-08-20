DONS RATINGS vs Gillingham: Ebanks-Landell dominates Gillingham's front line

Have your say

Player ratings in MK Dons' 1-0 win over Gillingham at Stadium MK.

Lee Nicholls - 6 - Wasn't in the firing line as much this week, and was unlucky to have been awarded a penalty against him. Watched it sail harmlessly over the bar though.

George Williams - 6 - Played a hybrid full-back role without much glitz or glamour.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 8 - Dominated against Tom Eaves and controlled the game from the back.

Scott Wootton - 7 - Looks so much more assured this week. Composed and confident.

Joe Walsh - 7 - A strong return to the side in a position he isn't accustomed to.

Ouss Cisse - 7 - After a patchy first half, came into his own in the second. A calm head in front of the defence, tough to tackle and a good eye for a pass.

Aaron Tshibola - 7 - Excellent delivery for Sow's goal, but still needs to find his position in the side.

Gboly Ariyibi - 6 - Lively, more so in the first half than the second, with a decent chance but ran out of steam.

Robbie Muirhead - 5 - The more he plays out wide, the more it looks like he struggles with it.

Ryan Seager - 7 - Industrious in the hole role, effective in both boxes. Won a dubious penalty for his side, while made some good blocks in his own box too.

Osman Sow - 7 - Not the best debut, but effective. Changed the way Dons played, looked strong, if not fully match fit, and his eye for goal showed when he headed home the winner.

Subs:

Peter Pawlett - 8 - A really lively start to his MK Dons career. Exciting, eager on the ball and strong dribbling got the fans out of their seats.

Kieran Agard - 5 - In a second half full of excitement, missed his opportunity to stand out with a poor penalty.

Ed Upson - 6 - Came on to bring a cool head to the midfield, which he did with aplomb.

Top Don: Ethan Ebanks-Landell