DONS RATINGS: Williams fills in with aplomb

MK Dons player ratings in the 1-0 defeat to Charlton on Boxing Day.

David Martin - 6 - Didn't have anything to do, apart from pick the ball out of his net. Perhaps could have reacted quicker for the goal.

Dean Lewington - 5 - Was caught out by Crofts' superb through ball, letting Lookman slip in behind to score.

Joe Walsh - 5 - An assured return, but like Lewington, was caught out by a moment of magic from Crofts.

Paul Downing - 6 - Continuing to look a more improved defender with each game.

GB Williams - 7 - Another solid showing from the full back, covering a lot of distance up and down the flank.

Ed Upson - 6 - Playing as the sole holding midfielder, had to do a lot of the nasty stuff, breaking up play. Vital but far from eye-catching.

Samir Carruthers - 6 - For long periods, looked the only player capable, or willing to sparking anything in the attacking third. Guilty of trying too much though.

Dean Bowditch - 7 - Looked on for a good game until he pulled up 10 minutes before the break. Expected to miss the next two.

Ben Reeves - 6 - Lively, but poor once again at set pieces.

Kieran Agard - 5 - Anonymous for long periods, and a poor first touch.

Nicky Maynard - 6 - Ran, chased, but found himself out of position when chances came along.

Subs:

GC Williams - 5 - Still isn't happening for him in a Dons shirt. Another disappointing show.

Daniel Powell - 6 - Tried to get things going, but Charlton had shut up shop.

Chuks Aneke - Thrown on as a late target, but felt he should have had a penalty.

Top Don: GB Williams