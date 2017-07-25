Dons season ticket holders get shirty

MK Dons season ticket holders turned out en masse to collect their free home shirts yesterday (Monday).
The club’s Gift of Football initiative continues for the 2017/18 campaign, with every fan signing up for a season ticket before August 31 2017 receiving the new white Dons home shirt.
To mark the occasion, a special event was held in the Club Superstore at Stadium MK between. Supporters also took advantage of shirt personlisation for just £10 ahead of this week’s home friendlies with Brentford and Leicester City.
Kieran Agard, Chuks Aneke, Gboly Ariyibi, Ousseynou Cisse and George Williams met fans, who had a host of activities enjoy including tours of Stadium MK, table football, foot pool, speed cage and FIFA.
