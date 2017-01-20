Dons secure Harvey Barnes on loan from champions Leicester City

Harvey Barnes has become the second player to sign for MK Dons during this transfer window, joining on loan from Premier League champions Leicester City until the end of the season.

Barnes, 19, made his debut for Leicester City in the Champions League earlier this season, coming on as a substitute in the 5-0 defeat away at Porto. But with limited first team opportunities with the Premier League champions, the Foxes are keen to get Barnes first team football.

"We've watched a lot of his games recently," Dons manager Robbie Neilson said. "I have good connections with Leicester. They wanted the boy to go out and play, so we can give him that. He'll give us energy, and carries the ball well in that central midfield position. He's young, hungry and wants to impress people."

Dons signed Robbie Muirhead on a two-and-a-half year contract yesterday. And with two through the door, Neilson has said more will follow, adding: "We're still working away, and I'd like to get quite a few more in, but it's about the quality. These two took a little bit of time to get them in, and we can now move to get the other guys in."

Click here for the latest Dons results, fixtures and stats>>>

Like us on Facebook to get all the latest MK Dons headlines in your timeline: www.facebook.com/mkcitizensport