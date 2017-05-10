Dons set about applying Robbie Neilson's grand design

Robbie Neilson is facing one of the biggest summers of his career as he sets about rebuilding MK Dons.

With six out the door, two unsigned contracts and three loanees returning to their parent clubs, Neilson’s squad at present looks threadbare - and that’s being generous.

Down to just one goalkeeper, no wide men, and a single centre forward, Neilson’s rebuilding work looks set to be extensive as he goes about putting his stamp on the club.

“This place was built for the biggest leagues in England so it’s important we get there,” Neilson told MK Dons' YouTube channel. “Now our job is to build a team that can get us and keep us there.

“Every window, we’ll try and bring in two, three, four players who can get us there.”

Given the sheer number of departures, Neilson, by his own admission, isn’t just chasing players to make an impact on the pitch, but also sheer numbers to bolster the dressing room.

But the manager wants those squad players to give his side a new dimension, to fight for their position and to push the first team to up their game.

He added: “They won’t all be regular first team players, but we need a good squad with a bit more balance.

“We want people who are really hungry to get into the team as well so it’s important we build a squad that’s competitive, but within that budget we have .

“We’ve got our main targets, and we’re working really hard.

“If we can get them all, we’ll be really pleased, but we have ot try and make sure we can make the most of our budget.

“We have to have variety in our squad to play in differnet ways.

“We’re in talks with a few players already to get them tied up as early as possible.”