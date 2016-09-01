Dons shown ‘disrespect’ in transfer market

Karl Robinson was left fuming after he felt MK Dons were treated with ‘disrespect’ on transfer deadline day.

Dons were rumoured to be in talks with Barnsley midfielder George Moncur, who famously scored the winner for Colchester to beat Preston to hand automatic promotion to Dons in 2015, before Peterborough beat Robinson and co. to the signing, which Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony took to Twitter to laud.

But with other deals falling through on deadline day, Robinson admitted some incidents left a bitter taste in his mouth.

“We’ve been treated by one or two with disrespect,” he said. “We’ve had three players signed in the last two days, and for whatever reason it hasn’t materialised. That’s not anything to do with the finance, or to do with the player, the players have wanted to come, but things that have been done in an underhand way.

“We’ve got to be happy, but I’m a little furious with a few things that have gone on.

“It wasn’t to do with MK Dons, the chairman, nothing to do with money. Certain things have been underhand.”

Dons did two bits of business on deadline day, landing Wigan duo Ryan Colclough and Jack Hendry, both on loan, but missed out on an illusive striker.

Robinson insisted though in winger Colclough, he had his number one target, and even though he shares their frustrations, fans should be pleased with the club’s overall performance during the window.

He said: “Ryan Colclough was target number one in the summer, and we got him over the line. Kieran Agard was in the top five, the other three we fell short on. Lee Nicholls was our number one keeper to bring in. We’ve done a lot of good business.

“What we’ve brought in is excellent. What we wanted to bring in wasn’t what we expected to bring in either.

“I stand here very frustrated. We’ve got a list on the board as long as our arm, and we’ve been chasing them for two months.

“But I look at the players we’ve got in this summer, we’ve got good players.

“We’d rather do it right than do things wrong. We could spin this and tell so many different stories, but we have to be honest with the people who come and support us.”

Despite not getting all of his targets though, Robinson is believes promotion is a distinct possibility, but will need his side to work even harder in order to do so.

He said: “Performances haven’t been great, we know that, but we still want to win the league - we’ve got to reach for the sky.

“We have a very talented bunch of players, and we have to remind them of that now. We will get better as the season goes on, and we will get better, but now we probably won’t reach the level I wanted us to be at. We were always aiming high.”