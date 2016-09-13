Dons squad is ‘one of the best’ but hasn’t found its feet yet

Karl Robinson believes he has assembled one of the best squads in his time at MK Dons , but they’re yet to hit high gear.

Despite sitting 15th in League 1 with eight points from their opening seven games, the manager feels his side are ‘one or two weeks away’ from finding their feet.

“I think I’ve got one of the best groups I’ve had in a long time,” he said.

“The league doesn’t show that at the moment.

“Off the pitch, I don’t have a single problem. On the training pitch, I’ve got one of the hardest working groups.

“We’re still a week or two away. Partnerships are just starting to come through.

“We’ve integrated a lot of new players, we’ve got a lot of home-grown players - it’s a real development stage.

“We could really grow together if we can keep everyone here and we keep adding to it.”

Dons have fallen behind in five of their opening eight league games, four of which have been inside the opening 15 minutes.

But Robinson insists there are signs of improvement which gives him heart for the rest of the season.

He said: “Every week, I see signs of us finding our way. If you were to take the first 15 or 20 minutes out of games, we’d be top of this league. We’re just inches away.

“There’s a lot of frustration but we have tremendous belief.”