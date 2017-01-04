Dons still aiming for top targets in two positions

Robbie Neilson is willing to wait ‘an extra week or two’ if it means landing his top targets this January.

Having said he wants at least three key players during this transfer window, the Dons boss hinted he had already missed out on one of his targets.

“We’re on our number one targets for two positions so we’re pushing to get those done,” he said.

“If it takes longer, so be it - I’d far rather wait an extra week or two to get our top targets than shift on down the list.

“It’s a really key two week period where we can start pushing.”

With three players already leaving the club so far, and injury to Dean Bowditch, Neilson is down to the bare bones, and emphasised the importance of bringing in new bodies this month.

He added: “It’s important to get that freshness. Every club will say they need to get players in.

“It’s important to us to get some in, and that’s what we’re working hard to do.”