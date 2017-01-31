Dons striker Tshimanga makes loan move to Yeovil

Dons striker Kabongo Tshimanga has been sent on loan to Yeovil for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old made a name for himself playing in the MK Dons academy, netting more than 40 goals in a season.

But since graduating to the first team, Tshimanga has struggled to establish himself at Stadium MK. He has made just 12 appearances this season, netting just one goal - a late equaliser against Reading in the EFL Cup in August.

Primarily a striker, Tshimanga has been bumped down the pecking order by the arrivals of Robbie Muirhead and Maecky Ngombo this month, and has been loaned out to the League 2 Glovers until the end of the season in a bid to gain first team experience.

Tshimanga is the fifth player to leave the club during the January window, with Samir Carruthers sold to Sheffield United and George C Williams, Ryan Colclough and Jack Hendry's loans ending. Three players have come in - Robbie Muirhead, Harvey Barnes and Maecky Ngombo - but Robbie Neilson is keen to bring in more on transfer deadline day.

