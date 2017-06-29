Dons swoop for Cisse

MK Dons have completed the signing of Ousseynou Cissé from French club Tours FC.

The 26-year-old midfielder moves to Stadium MK on a two-year deal, swapping France Ligue 2 for League 1.

The defensive-minded midfielder stands at 6ft5in tall, and made his name at Dijon, where he made 150 appearances before an unsuccessful spell at Rayo Vallecano.

After agreeing to be released from his deal in Spain in July 2016, moving back to France with Tours.

Cissé is a Mali international and has made two appearances for the Eagles.

Speaking to mkdons.com, Dons boss Robbie Neilson said: “I’m delighted to get him.

“We’ve got a good contact out in France that recommended him and we’ve watched quite a lot of him. We went over to France to have a chat and he decided he wanted to come here.

“He’ll bring physicality and strength to the middle of the pitch. He can play centre midfield, defensive midfield and left-sided centre-half as well so he gives us a lot of options.

“It will take him a little bit of time to get used to the hectic nature of British football because it’s 100 miles per hour but he’s got great physicality and a great left-foot. He’s also got great pedigree having played at good levels before in France, Spain and Belgium.”