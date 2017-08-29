Dons to decide on Wednesday whether to move away from their main transfer targets

MK Dons cannot afford to miss out on making 'two or three' more signings before the transfer window closes, according to manager Robbie Neilson.

Having already brought nine players to the club this summer, the Dons boss believes he needs to add new players before the 11pm deadline on Thursday or face a difficult fight to get into the League 1 promotion race.

With only one loan deal expected, and potentially two permanent signings on the horizon, Neilson said his team will face a tough decision on Wednesday - whether or not to halt the pursuit of their top targets to ensure getting a deal over the line in time, or running the risk of failing and sticking to what they've got.

"We need to get players in," he admitted on Tuesday. "In the next 24 hours, we will have to make the decision as to whether to move onto different targets. We have a good recruitment department now, so fingers cross we can get the main ones.

"It's taking a long time, but you can see with the likes of Osman Sow, Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Arron Tshibola - they were our number one targets and we managed to get them so we're still very hopeful.

"I'm never keen to let it go to the last minute because I think those deals are always rushed. But this year, it is more difficult because teams are keeping hold of their players a lot longer and there's less movement in the Championship so we've had to hold on to our cards a lot longer. But we're still after two of our main targets in two positions we're looking for."