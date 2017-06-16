Dons to take on Forest Green Rovers in Carabao Cup

MK Dons will take on Forest Green Rovers for the first time when they meet in the Carabao Cup first round.

Mark Cooper's side will appear in the competition for the first time after winning promotion from the National League last season.

Last season, Dons took on Newport County at Rodney Parade in the opening round of the competition. Despite falling 2-0 down to the Exiles, a young Dons side fought back to win 3-2 and progress.

The first round of the Carabao Cup will take place in the week commencing August 7.