Dons unveil new shirts ahead of Buckingham Athletic friendly

MK Dons have unveiled their new kits ahead of their first pre-season friendly.

As usual, Dons will play at home in white, while their first change kit will be red, and a third choice black shirt will also be available.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls will have choices of yellow, blue and orange kits to wear.

The club are set to wear their new shirts in their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday night, away at Buckingham Athletic. Kick off at Stratford Fields is at 7.30pm.

This season’s shirt, manufactured by Technical Partners Erreà, features the logo of Title Partners Suzuki GB emblazoned on the front for the fourth consecutive year.