Dons ‘went into their shells’ on Boxing Day

Defender Joe Walsh is thankful for another game in quick succession after Dons lost 1-0 to Charlton Athletic on Boxing Day.

Walsh made his first appearance for Robbie Neilson after overcoming an ankle problem, but victim to Andrew Crofts’ superb pass between him and Dean Lewington to allow Ademola Lookman to score the only goal of the game five minutes before the break.

“We’re obviously disappointed,” Walsh told MKDons PlayerHD.

“We started well in the first half hour, we had a few chances and probably should have scored.

“But when they scored, I felt we went into our shells a little bit before the end of the first half.

“They only had two shots all game, in the second half we played well. But it was just a case of bad finishing in the end.

“We have to crack on now to the next game on Friday.

“It was one of those games where we had to score first. After they did, they put everyone behind the ball.

“It was frustrating for us, but we have to forget about it now and move on.”