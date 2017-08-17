Dons will alter their system to accommodate Sow

MK Dons could change the way they play to best suit new striker Osman Sow.

The Swedish striker arrived at Stadium MK on Monday and should, subject to international clearance, be available for selection for Saturday's game against Gillingham.

Dons have struggled for goals this season, scoring just once in their opening three matches so far. But the introduction of Sow to the line-up, and his previous history with Robbie Neilson at Hearts, where the striker scored 23 goals in 52 appearances for the Jambos, the Dons boss said he may change the way the team plays to get the best out of him.

"The system we play here, and played at Hearts will suit him," said Neilson. "We are going to try and implement that here a bit more, once we've go the players here who we think can do that.

"In the games previously, we've had to move things about to try and get results and it hasn't quite worked. But now we've got Osman in, and we're hoping to get another target in as well, it'll give us a bit more of an attacking option and will allow us to play the way we want to.

"He will score goals - he has a good record. He's very quick, had a good left foot, good skill and good link-up play. He will bring a lot more of an attacking threat to our game. In the last couple of games, we've missed that spark and I think Osman can do that."

Bringing Sow to the club was a labour of love for Neilson. Having worked with the striker north of the border, Neilson had targeted a reunion with the player as soon as he arrived at Stadium MK. But after a failed attempt in January, the manager, along with executive director Andy Cullen, rekindled the deal at the start of the summer. And though it took until the second week of the season to complete the deal, Neilson was pleased to get his number one man.

He said: "We worked really hard to get him in the January window and it didn't quite work out so we worked through the summer to get him. It has been a long process, Andy Cullen has had a lot of work to do, going back and forth to China. We're really pleased to get him over the line.

"Obviously we had other targets as well behind Osman, but he was the one we wanted. We held our nerve."