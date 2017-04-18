Easter weekend has been great for Brittain after making his MK Dons debut

Callum Brittain hopes he can make a few more starts for MK Dons this season after making his first two over the Easter weekend.

Played out of position on the right wing against Scunthorpe for his debut, Brittain not only kept his place for Monday’s win on the road at Southend, but looked far more at home at his more natural right back spot.

Manager Robbie Neilson said last week he wanted to test his younger, more inexperienced players as the season reaches it’s conclusion, but only if they were ready.

And with back-to-back starts for Brittain, the 19-year-old hopes he can make more of an impression before the season ends in two weeks.

“The gaffer has built my confidence up,” he said. “He’s brought me on a few times, but giving me a start has given me a huge boost of confidence.

“Hopefully I can make a few more starts before the end of the season.

“I’m buzzing about (making his debut). It was lovely to play at Stadium MK again. I’ve got on a few times, but never here, so it was an amazing feeling. After the goal, Scunthorpe sat in and it was hard to get in behind, but felt like I gradually got into the game.”

Giorgio Rasulo also made his first appearance for five months against Scunthorpe, and felt he made a positive impression on the game.

He said :“I thought I did all right. I really enjoyed being out there and playing again. i’m glad the manager gave me the chance.

“Hopefully I get another chance. It’s all about putting in good performances and giving it my all.

“I thoroughly enjoy playing in the midfield, I get a lot of the ball and I can make things happen.”

