Edu Rubio sets his sights on becoming first team manager

Edu Rubio feels he is taking a step in the right direction to achieving his dream of one day becoming a first team manager.

The Spaniard has swapped his Head of Academy Coaching role for the Senior Professional Development Phase Coach job, a move he believes will put him in good stead to get noticed as a coach.

Working side-by-side with first team boss Robbie Neilson in his new role, Rubio feels he will learn a lot, and says it will be a great opportunity to put his name on the map when it comes to taking a first team manager’s job on day.

“Of course, I want to be a first team manager,” he said, speaking to the Citizen. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean here, or right now. That will always depend on the chairman and the board.

“And I really like Robbie, he’s an excellent manager. I will learn from working with him and Stevie - they’re really good people.

“I want to learn and develop by their side, but I want to be a manager. It has been my dream since I was 18.

“Right now, I can’t concentrate on getting a first team job, because I wouldn’t be fully focused on my job.

“That would be dishonest to the players.

"But in the future of course, and in the Premier League too.”