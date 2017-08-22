Eleventh hour call-up suited scorer Seager

Ryan Seager admitted feeling less pressured after he was given a late call to start against Swansea City on Tuesday night.

Kieran Agard was due to start instead of Seager at Stadium MK, but after feeling a slight groin tweak in the warm-up, the on-loan Southampton man was given his fourth start in Dons colours.

Seager celebrates his goal

And after 17 minutes he found the back of the net, converting Robbie Muirhead's pass to give Dons the lead against their Premier League opponents.

"It's good to get off the mark," he said. "It has been a few games and it was playing on my mind a little bit but it was good coming in and getting the goal.

"I was walking back into the changing room after the warm-up and the gaffer told me I was starting, and that Kieran had done something to his groin. But I think that's the best way sometimes - just getting chucked in and not thinking about it too much."

Despite the 4-1 defeat, with two goals from Leroy Fer, a Tammy Abraham tap in and a solo strike from Jordan Ayew, ending Dons' Carabao Cup run in the second round, Seager believes there were positives to be taken from playing Premier League opposition, and showed the team how much they will have to work to get to that level.

He said: "It was disappointing, especially going 1-0 up and conceding straight away. We matched them for parts of the game at 1-1, but later on their quality showed.

"We didn't think they'd make too many changes after losing at the weekend, so we were prepared whatever team they were to put out, but I think we matched them for parts.

"A few of the goals were sloppy, but their Premier League quality showed. We can take a lot from tonight though into the game against Blackburn.

"They're a top quality side who play against top quality players week in, week out. We have to take positives from the game. Playing against sides like this is the dream, so it was a good test. We learned a lot."