Everyone wanted a fairy tale, admits Neilson after Dons cruise past Hyde

Robbie Neilson was delighted to have avoided the banana skin in the FA Cup, beating Hyde 4-0 at Ewen Fields.

Playing in front of the TV cameras. goals from Aidan Nesbitt, Chuks Aneke in the first half made way for Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Ed Upson to make sure in the second against a side five tiers below them in English football.

Hyde were the lowest ranked side in the competition heading into the first round, so an upset would have been catastrophic for a struggling Dons side who failed to win a game in October, but Neilson was pleased to get past the Tigers fairly easily.

"It was always going to be difficult, it was a good professional performance. Credit to Hyde - they put on a great night, but we're thankful we're through to the next round.

"Everyone wants a fairy tale, it was only us and the people in Milton Keynes who wanted us to go through and we've managed to do that and get into the hat. There was only one reason the TV cameras were here, they were hoping for an upset and we'd get turned over. But we stood up to that. We had nothing to win here, but we showed we're a strong group and won't fold.

"We hope this can spur us on. Winning breeds confidence. We had a wobble at the beginning, had a really great month in September and last month was really difficult. We didn't play to our full potential but you can see there's a good team there. We need to build on tonight, and hope Tuesday gives us a springboard for the league."

Despite it looking routine in the second half, Hyde had moments in the first half, with the score at 1-0, to trouble Dons and potential change the game. Big Khamsuk twice saw efforts just wide of Lee Nicholls' goal - and had they gone in, the Ewen Fields stadium would have erupted.

And Neilson admitted there were nervous moments throughout the game, saying: "There were a few nervy moments all the way through, to be honest. It's always a difficult situation, even at 2-0. The next goal was going to be so important. Three nil was easy street, 2-1 and it would have been backs to the wall.

"It was great. Sometimes, football can get sanitised and you don't have that intensity. But I quite like the shouts from the crowd, people shouting at you, it inspires the players too. You have to be strong to come to places like this."