FA Cup still has the magic, says Neilson

Robbie Neilson knows the importance of the FA Cup and believes it is still one of the most important competitions in football.

While it seems to have lost it's gloss over the years, with focus on league campaigns taking precedence, Neilson feels there is still a special feeling when it comes to the FA Cup.

"The FA Cup still has that bit of magic about it," he said. "There are other cup competitions which teams don't take as seriously as they used to, but the FA Cup is a huge tournament for everyone. It's a great opportunity to progress as far as we can, get the exposure, get through and hopefully get a big team.

"It was big in Scotland, it was always something to look forward to. When I was younger, we didn't see much English football but we always got to watch the FA Cup. The final was always huge in Scotland too."

And Chuks Aneke is keen to progress this season too, adding: "I've played a few times in the FA Cup but I haven't really got far in the competition, so hopefully this year will be different."