First away win can build momentum, says Williams

George Williams admitted it was a relief to get Dons' first points on the road on Saturday.

Williams captained the side in the 1-0 win over 10-man Plymouth Argyle at Home Park, but it was far from a routine win, being under pressure from the Pilgrims for most of the afternoon.

But after defeats to Blackpool and Blackburn on the road in League 1, Dons were keen to get points on the board, and did so thanks to Aidan Nesbitt's first goal for the club after eight minutes.

"Every game is important, but to get the first away league win is important for us," Williams said. "Hopefully we can build a bit of momentum and we can take it into Tuesday.

"We want as many points as possible, but it's very early, and it's now how we build on this. You get a run of a few games and start winning, anything can happen in League 1.

"At this stage, we haven't got as many points as we wanted but we've won and we're looking better and better each game."

The defender, playing at centre back alongside Scott Wootton, was seldom beaten though, and said playing against 10-men is a lot harder than it seems.

Williams said: "It's always harder when teams go down to 10 men because they get that extra push. Sometimes it can go the other way, they get overly expansive and concede a few goals, but today they made it hard for us. We stayed professional and got the job done.

"We defended well as a team, no we didn't create much but it was about the win and we're happy with that."

Nesbitt was brought in by Robbie Neilson on transfer deadline day and was ear-marked as 'one for the future' but after a fine debut against Oxford and a goal against Southend reserves last week, the former Celtic man was handed a start at Home Park.

Repaying his manager's faith with the only goal of the game, Williams feels Nesbitt will only get better.

"He has been brought in because he's got good quality and that's what he showed today," Williams added. "Anyone coming in will have quality - we're a big club, we don't sign players who don't have that quality.

"He'll only get better with fitness too. We saw him in the reserves and he did really well, came into it today, took his chance and did really well."