Fitness coach Damien Doyle leaves Dons

Head of Sport Science, Fitness and Conditioning Damien Doyle has left MK Dons.

After a spell working under Martin Allen in 2006/07, Doyle returned to Stadium MK in 2010 under Karl Robinson.

Doyle was missing from the warm-up routine at the Amex Stadium on Saturday for Dons' FA Cup clash with Brighton before his departure was announced today.

He told MKDons.com: "I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my role but with the recent changes, I felt the time was right to seek a new opportunity.

“It’s been great to be involved in the progress and development of a number of talented players, as well as promotion to the Championship.

“I’d like to thank the Club for six-and-a-half very enjoyable and successful years. I wish all the staff and players all the best for the future.”

Chairman Pete Winkelman added: “Damien has been involved in a large part of the Club’s history, from his time in Martin Allen’s backroom staff to re-joining the Club in 2010.

“In that time, he made a big impact and impression on the players and staff that have passed through the door.

“I’d like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.”