Fleetwood win lays down a marker for Dons - Aneke

Chuks Aneke feels Dons' gritty 1-0 win over Fleetwood is a marker for him and his team-mates.

Aneke got the only goal of the game two minutes before half time to see Dons win at home for the first time since mid-September, and putting them up to 14th in League 1.

Having not won a game in the league at all in October, Dons' slide down the table saw them looking down rather than up, but the win keeps them within four points of the play-offs now.

After netting his fourth goal of the season, Aneke said Dons have been naive in some games so far and need to replicate performances like they put in against Fleetwood and kick-start their season again.

"This is a marker - we're a good team and I've always said it. This is the level we should be playing at week in, week out. This is our challenge," he said.

"In the league we've had some indifferent results so it was very important to come home and put down a marker. Defensively, we were solid, and I got the goal which I'm delighted with. I've been working on finishing a lot in training and it has come off today and we've got three points.

"I feel like this team has quality and ability. We've been too young at times. If we can right the wrongs, stop making mistakes, be resolute in our defending, performances like this allow me and the attackers to do our job. We should be looking up, not down. We enjoy it today, but next Saturday it's behind us and we go again.

"We're getting our confidence back. It's a winning feeling and you can't really replicate that. Our wins came in the cups, and they proved to be vital."

Aneke put in a man of the match performance, a part of everything Dons did going forwards, and capped it with a fine strike with his weaker foot just before half time. After being out for seven months with a hamstring injury, the 24-year-old now believes is he reaching full fitness again, and hopes to become more involved.

He said: "I've played eight or nine games now and I think I'm coming into my own. It's a credit to the medical staff, because I was out for a long time, in the gym every day and they put me through my paces. But now I'm influencing games so soon.

"I'm delighted with my finish - especially on my left foot! It has gone in, which obviously I'm happy about, but I've had other chances too. I one against Walsall, one against Bristol Rovers, and they were playing on my mind so it's good to put one in. It was vital, and today it proved key. I'm happy to take the chance."