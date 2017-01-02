Four points over Christmas is satisfactory for Neilson

Robbie Neilson was a little disappointed to have come away from Chesterfield with a 0-0 draw.

Having lost to Charlton and beating Swindon, the stalemate at the Proact Stadium was far from a thriller, but Dons just about edged the chances with a solid second half performance.

REPORT: Chesterfield 0-0 MK Dons: Stalemate with the Spireites

However, given the ever-thinning squad at his disposal, Neilson was satisfied to come away with a clean sheet and another point as he begins to strengthen during this transfer window.

"We'd have liked all three points, but it was a difficult game with the short turnaround," he said. "So to pick up four points from the two games was OK.

"There's still a lot of work to do. I thought our quality was really good at times, but a lot of times it wasn't where we wanted it to be.

"When you comes to teams like Chesterfield, the key is stopping them scoring, then you can bring your quality through. We have been talking about that a lot recently. To be fair, we had two or three really good chances to win it.

"The substitutes changed the game and I was pleased with the way they performed when they came on.We haven't got a huge squad - ideally we could have rotated but we haven't got that luxury. We have to grind it through and we have to make sure the players are well-looked after. Fortunately we didn't get any injuries today."