Full back Golbourne joins Dons on loan

Left back Scott Golbourne has joined MK Dons on loan until January from Bristol City.

The 29-year-old has played in excess of 350 games during his career, which has been book-ended at Ashton Gate.

He rejoined Bristol City in January 2016 from Wolves, where he was regular for three years, and has made 33 Championship appearances since his return to the club.

"I'm really impressed with everything and everyone at the club," Golbourne told iFollow MK Dons.



"It's a club going places and I'm excited to get started."

"I'm delighted to get him," Neilson told mkdons.com. "He'll be a huge addition to the squad. He brings great experience and has played in both League One and the Championship.



"He's athletic, strong and will bring leadership to the team, so I'm really pleased. It's a great one for us."

Golbourne joins on loan until January 14, 2018, and fills the fifth loan slot at the club. He will wear the 12 shirt at Stadium MK.

Earlier on deadline day, Dons signed Aidan Nesbitt from Celtic.