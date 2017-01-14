GAME OFF: Vale Park pitch fails inspection ahead of Dons visit

MK Dons' game against Port Vale has been postponed after a pitch inspection this morning (Saturday).

After freezing conditions over night in Staffordshire, a referee checked the state of the Vale Park pitch at 9am, but the snow-covered pitch meant it was unsafe for the players to play.

The postponement means Dons must make the trip back to Burslem later in the season, likely to be on a Tuesday night,

