George Baldock backs Robbie Muirhead to shine at MK Dons next season

Robbie Muirhead looks set to be a key man for MK Dons next season, according to team-mate George Baldock.

The 21-year-old scored his second goal of the season with an emphatic finish in the 4-1 win against Walsall which secured Dons’ top half finish on Sunday.

Having struggled to make an impression in his early appearances as a substitute after signing from Hearts in January, Muirhead has started to show his true colours, according to

Baldock, who feels there is plenty more to come from the young Scot next season.

“He has worked his socks off in training,” said Baldock. “He’s a strong lad too. It is hard for him - coming from the SPL, not many people know the difference.

“He has come down, fit in really well, we’ve taken to him, he has taken to us and he is getting better. I’m really happy for him.

“You look at him, he’s a man, but you forget he’s very young.

“He’s moved a long way, he’s living on his own and it must be daunting for him.

“But he’s getting better and it can only get better for the club.”