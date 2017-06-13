George Baldock sold to Sheffield United

Defender George Baldock has been sold to Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.

The popular right back has been at Dons for his entire career, signing on as a professional in 2009, making 125 appearances.

Baldock has been a firm fan's favourite for his passionate and determined displays from full back, and will be remembered fondly for his stoppage time winner against Swindon in 2014.

The 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract at League 1 champions Sheffield United where he reunites with former Dons team mate Samir Carruthers, who made the switch to Bramall Lane in January.

The Citizen understands the fee spent by the Blades will be given the Robbie Neilson to invest in his squad rebuilding this summer.

