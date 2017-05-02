George Baldock tries to put a shine on disappointing season for MK Dons

Bragging rights for the fans are one of the few positives George Baldock was able to take from a tough season back in League 1.

The full-back played his first full season back at Stadium MK, but after suffering relegation from the Championship, Baldock was expecting to fight for promotion straight back to the second tier.

However, the season unfolded in a different manner, with Karl Robinson losing his job, Robbie Neilson taking over and an eventual 12th place finish.

Although it was far from what Baldock expected from the season, Baldock said finishing above certain other clubs in the division was the silver lining on an otherwise disappointing campaign.

"It's always nice to put a smile on the fans' faces, finishing above the rivals," he said. "But I wanted to get promoted this season, I wasn't thinking about challenging with AFC Wimbledon, but it's nice to get those bragging rights for the fans.

"This club just needs to get to the Championship. The disappointment of the relegation has passed now, we've got a new lease of life and finishing positively is vital to kicking on next season. It should be a season where we should be pushing."

Three long-serving players have already announced their departure from MK Dons this summer. Darren Potter, David Martin and Dean Bowditch all bow out now the season is over, with Martin and Potter receiving a guard of honour at the final game of the season away at Walsall, drawing praise from Baldock.

He added: "They've been superb for the club, and role models for everyone at the club. It's hard to look up to Dave because he's a keeper, but it's just as much about what he does off the pitch as on it.

"And Darren Potter, for me, is someone who I will always ask for advice. He will always have my respect. It's really sad to see them go."