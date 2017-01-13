George Williams is happy to be MK Dons' Mr Versatility

He can play anywhere in the back four, but George Williams doesn't mind as long as he's on the pitch.

The 23-year-old signed from Barnsley in the summer, but expected to play second fiddle to George Baldock and Dean Lewington as regular full backs.

Williams has featured in every game under Robbie Neilson

But with injuries, suspensions and a string of excellent performances in the Dons back line, Williams has given boss Robbie Neilson a headache when it comes to squad selection.

"When I signed, I knew, with George Baldock and Dean Lewington, I had to be patient and play the odd game," said Williams. "Fortunately, I'm quite versatile and can play all across the back and opportunities have cropped up.

"I feel I've done OK when I've played, and I'm just really enjoying playing at the moment.

"If I'm honest, I don't really mind or care where I play. I played the majority of my games at Barnsley at left back, I'm naturally a right back, but I've enjoyed playing at centre half recently too.

"And I came on to play in central midfield against Bristol Rovers, so I'm happy wherever I get to play."

While Williams' performances have been stand-out of late, Dons' performances have been something of a disappointment this season. Still sitting only 18th in the table, having won just seven of their 25 games back in League 1, Dons find themselves closer to the relegation scrap than the play-offs.

However, having seen Barnsley go from bottom of the league to play-off final winners last year, Williams isn't ruling out a late surge up the table in the second half of the season.

He said: "We didn't get off to the best starts - playing good football but not getting the results. Since the new gaffer has come in, he's steadied the ship and we look a lot more solid, we're defending a lot better.

"I think we need to take each game as it comes and see where we end up. Hopefully, we can push as close as we can to the play-offs. It's not impossible, Barnsley were bottom before getting to the play-offs.

"We're paid to play football. The new manager comes in and changes a few things here and there, but its our job to be versatile and pick up different styles and tactics.

"We just have to learn the gaffer's way and we'll be there or thereabouts."