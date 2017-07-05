George Williams is one of the first names on Neilson's team sheet

It has been quite a year for George Williams.

Returning to the club which once released him last summer, Williams played a bit part role at Stadium MK until Robbie Neilson took over in December.

From there, the versatile defender missed just one game - through suspension - picking up Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year en route too.

After captaining the side in Tuesday night’s friendly against Buckingham Athletic, the 24-year-old was signing a new three year contract from his manager a day later.

Neilson was quick to highlight the importance of Williams, admitting he is now one of the first names on his team sheet.

“From the minute I came in, he has been one of the top players for us,” Neilson told the Citizen. “When I first arrived, people said he came in and out of the team and was a utility player.

“But from when I came in, he has been one of the first names on the team sheet.

“To be honest, he has been fantastic and he’s exactly the type of player we want.

“He’s hungry to progress, he really looks after himself, he’s a top professional and we believe he will advance with us.

“The big thing for me is that he wants to be here and is desperate to progress with us.

“If we can get more players like that, we’ll be doing well.”