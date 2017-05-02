George Williams is the big winner at MK Dons Player of the Year Awards

George Williams scooped the two top prizes at the MK Dons Player of the Year Awards on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old defender scooped the Players' Player of the Year award, voted for by his team-mates, and the Player of the Year, as voted for by the fans.

"It's a tough one, they're both good awards," he said when asked which one means more to him. "The Players' Player Award means you've done something which means the players like you, but the fans are really important to. I'm chuffed to bits, and thankful to everyone who voted for me. It means a lot.

"When I go out onto the field, I try and give everything I can. Sometimes you have off days but I try to give my best each week, so maybe that's it."

While used as a substitute for most of the time during the early season under Karl Robinson, Williams has missed just one game since Robbie Neilson took over in December and that was serving a suspension. But Williams insisted there was nothing he changed in his game to convince the new boss to put him in.

"I got given the opportunity to play, and I managed to do well," he said. "I don't really mind where I'm playing. At the moment, I'm really enjoying playing at centre half, but I can play all over the defence, I'm just enjoying my football.

"It has been a long season and hasn't planned out how we expected. But we finished strong , which is the main thing. Now we're looking forward to a good break, ready to come back fit and ready to go."

Williams made 42 appearances in his first season back at the club, after being released as an 18-year-old.

And returning to the club in the summer after five seasons away, he said he was delighted to be playing for the club he grew up watching.

He said: "Milton Keynes is a club close to my heart, I grew up watching them, watched them make the transition and used to watch them from the Cowshed.

"To be playing now means a lot, and winning these awards sums up a really good year for me."

Elsewhere, Kieran Agard scooped the Top Goal Scorer award, Chuks Aneke's goal against Peterborough was voted named Goal of the Season, and Harvey Barnes won Young Player of the Year.