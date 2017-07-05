George Williams 'over the moon' with new Dons deal

Player of the Year George Williams has signed a new three-year contract at MK Dons.

The 24-year-old made 42 appearances last season after he returned to Stadium MK having been released as an 18-year-old.

He missed just one game under Robbie Neilson last season, and captained the side several times as he played across the back line.

And after wearing the armband again on Tuesday night against Buckingham Athletic, Williams put pen to paper on a three year contract on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m over the moon,” the 24-year-old said to iFollow MK Dons. “I’ve loved being back here so I’m really happy to sign for another three years.

“Last season was a good one for me as I felt I did well. Each game I felt I was improving and I was really enjoying my football – it was probably the most I’ve enjoyed my football.

“Here’s to another good three years where we can hopefully kick on as a team, push for promotion to the Championship and stay there.”