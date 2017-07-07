Goalkeeper Sietsma signs for Dons

MK Dons have completed their fourth signing of the summer by landing goalkeeper Wieger Sietsma from Dutch club Heerenveen.

The 21-year-old impressed Dons boss Robbie Neilson while on trial during pre-season.

His move is subject to international clearance and he will not feature against Newport Pagnell Town on Friday night.

“It’s very exciting,” Sietsma told iFollow MK Dons. “This is a big club in a big stadium and I’m looking forward to the season.



“It was an easy decision to join. It’s always been a dream for me to play in England and I’m really excited to play at Stadium MK.”



Boss Neilson told mkdons.com: “Wieger came in at the back end of last season on trial and impressed. He then returned at the start of this season and really kicked on.



“He is a good young keeper who is developing all the time. We want him to come in to push and compete with Lee (Nicholls).”