Golbourne's arrival could edge Lewington out of the frame

Dean Lewington looks set to play less of a role in the MK Dons starting line-up after the signing of Scott Golbourne.

The 33-year-old has played in excess of 600 games for the club, and is the longest serving player at any club in the country.

Dean Lewington with manager Robbie Neilson

But the loan signing of Golbourne from Bristol City on transfer deadline day looks likely to see Lewington play less of a role, at least until January when Golbourne's loan deal expires, says manager Robbie Neilson.

"I spoke to Dean at the end of last season and I told him I felt I needed to have more in there," said the manager. "We couldn't go all season with just him. He's a huge part of the club and the dressing room so it was important we kept him, but at this stage of career I don't think he can play 50 games a season any more.

"With Scott coming in, I think he can drive us forwards. We were always lookong to get a left back. It took a lot of time to get there. He has played for the last six or seven years at Championship level, so I'm really pleased to get him."

Another defender edged out at Stadium MK is Paul Downing. With the arrival of Ethan Ebanks-Landell and the return to fitness of Scott Wootton over the summer, Downing was well down the pecking order this season. And though he performed well in the three games he was called upon this season, Neilson told him at the end of last season he'd be surplus to requirements.

Neilson said: "I told Paul at the end of last season about my plans - I wanted ot bring in another centre half, Scott Wootton was coming back, I'd need another left back and Callum Brittain was stepping up.

"Right from the start, there were things coming up for Paul, but he didn't think they were right. A couple of days ago, Blackburn had a sniff, and it went from there. He was happy, we're happy, and it freed up some of the budget."