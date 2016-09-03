HEAD-TO-HEAD: Agard back on the bench for Cobblers trip

Kieran Agard looks set to return to first team action this weekend against Northampton Town after missing four games with a thigh injury.

Dons’ record signing made just two appearances for his new club before suffering the injury which has ruled him out since the 2-1 defeat against Bradford on August 16.

Ben Reeves scored from the spot as Dons beat Northampton 3-0 last time the sides met.

However, boss Karl Robinson has been advised to only allow the 26-year-old to play 25 minutes, so looks set to start on the bench for the short trip to Sixfields on Sunday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Northampton vs MK Dons at the Citizen MK Dons Stats Centre



Deadline day signing Ryan Colclough could go straight into the starting line-up after his loan move from Wigan was confirmed - a player Robinson had been chasing since May.

One player Dons will certainly be without for the long term is Scott Wootton. The defender has ruptured the cruciate ligaments in his knee in the 2-2 draw with Barnet and looks set to miss the remainder of the season having made just four appearances since signing for the club in August.

Sixfields is a stadium Dons seem to enjoy playing at. Despite a poor performance last season in the FA Cup, Dons escaped with a 2-2 draw, but haven’t been beaten there in their last three trips - one of which was a 2-1 win over Coventry during their season as nomads. In fact, Northampton have to look back exactly four years to the day for their last victory over Dons, beating them 1-0 in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

The sides met twice last season, despite being separated by two divisions, in the FA Cup. Having forced a replay via a Nicky Maynard equaliser eight minutes from time, Dons made no mistakes in seeing off Northampton at Stadium MK, comfortably seeing them off 3-0 to set up a fourth round tie with Chelsea.

Cobblers are without a league win since their brilliant promotion from League 2 last season, having drawn all five of their opening games, but with his side in a patchy vein of form, Robinson is wary of the home side, which includes a familiar face.

Robinson said: “They’ve signed some good players over the summer, including Alex Revell who is a great guy and left with our blessing, but the club on the whole is very good.

“It’s a healthy rivalry between the clubs.”

Sunday’s game at Sixfields kicks off at 12pm.