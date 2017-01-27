HEAD-TO-HEAD: Bowditch is back for Posh trip

Dean Bowditch could return to the MK Dons team for the trip to Peterborough on Saturday after a month out through injury.

Bowditch, who is Dons' joint-top goal-scorer this season with nine, has been out since Boxing Day, picking up a calf injury against Charlton Athletic.

After a month on the sidelines, missing the last four, Dons boss Robbie Neilson confirmed Bowditch has been training all week and will be back in contention for the game at London Road.

The manager also confirmed David Martin, who had to be substituted against Northampton Town last week with illness, is also back to full strength.

"(Martin) will be fine, he ad a couple of days off but he's OK. We had a bug going around where players have had the odd day off.

"Dean Bowditch is back in full training and he'll be back in full training, but Ben Reeves is struggling with his groin so we'll reassess tonight to see how he is for the weekend."

MK Dons will look to pick up their first league win at London Road in nine years on Saturday when they rekindle their rivalry with Peterborough on Saturday.

The sides have already met twice this season - once in the league, which saw Grant McCann’s side leave Stadium MK 2-0 winners, and a second time in the EFL Trophy, when Kieran Agard’s goal separated the sides in Peterborough’s back yard and saw Dons through to the second round.

But Dons fans have to look as far back as December 2007 for their last league win over Peterborough at London Road.

"I know a bit of the history," said Neilson, who will compete in his first game against Peterborough. "They've done well recently, promotion and relegation. But they've always been strong, developing and selling players for a lot of money.

"It'll be a tough game but one we want to win. It has been a long time since we've won there, so it's important to go there and get the three points."

Peterborough have had the upper hand over Dons overall. In league encounters, Posh have won eight to Dons’ four, with three draws, but Dons haven’t won any of the last four away.

Ten points separate the two sides in League 1, but Peterborough have won just one of their last seven games, including a 2-0 defeat last time out to second-from-bottom Oldham Athletic.

And coming off the back of their 5-3 win over Northampton, Neilson hopes his side can make it two wins in a row.

He added: "It's about winning every week., In this league, if you can win two, three, four on the bounce, it catapults you up the league.

"We've got a tough run coming, with Bolton and then playing virtually every Saturday-Tuesday through February. If we can build momentum, we can pick up a lot of points."

