HEAD-TO-HEAD: Can Dons make it three in a row against Swindon?

MK Dons will look to win three matches in a row for the first time since 2014 when they head to relegation threatened Swindon Town on Saturday.

Tuesday night’s win over Charlton was only the second time Dons managed to string back-to-back victories together this season.

Swindon find themselves in the relegation zone after a torrid run of form, but they too will be looking to make it three in a row, having beaten high-flyers Millwall and Fleetwood in recent weeks.

Dons have had the upper hand in meetings between the two sides, and in particular in Wiltshire.

Swindon have to look back as far as August 2012 for their last victory over Dons, winning 1-0 through Matt Richie after Dean Lewington’s first half sending off.

Earlier this season, Dons were 3-2 winners at Stadium MK in December.

Kieran Agard netted a first half brace before Nicky Maynard finally broke his duck, scoring his first goal of the season.

