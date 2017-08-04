HEAD-TO-HEAD: Cup classics are history between Dons and Latics

MK Dons and Wigan meet for only the third time on Saturday in the League 1 curtain raiser at Stadium MK.

Back in 2014, Dons and the Latics were drawn together in the FA Cup third round at the DW Stadium.

It would be the final game in Dons colours for Patrick Bamford, whose loan deal with Chelsea was cut short and he was sent on loan to Derby.

The tie itself would be a thriller. After falling behind to a Roger Espinoza screamer after 18 minutes, before Jordi Gomez doubled the lead.

Ben Reeves struck twice just before half time to level things for Dons, before Shaun Williams missed a penalty in the second half.

Callum McManaman thought he’d won it for Wigan with a 65th minute strike, but Bamford netted with six minutes to go to send the game to a replace.

Luke Chadwick sent Dons ahead at Stadium MK before Nick Powell sent the tie to extra time. Powell and Marc-Antoine Fortune would win it for the Latics and send them through.