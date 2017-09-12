HEAD-TO-HEAD: Dons hope for a repeat of Posh thumping

Robbie Neilson hopes his side can replicate the dramatic 4-0 hammering of Peterborough when they return to the Abax Stadium on Tuesday night.

Voted the 'performance of the season' last year, Dons' emphatic hammering of Posh was their first league win at London Road in nearly 10 years, but will be best remembered for Chuks Aneke's stunning strike with 16 minutes to go.

Only three of the side which started that day will be available for selection for Neilson's new-look Dons this time around though, with Aneke still out for the foreseeable future.

But despite Dons' mixed start to the campaign compared to Peterborough's far more positive one, Neilson feels his side are in the right frame of mind to repeat the performance on Tuesday night when the sides meet again.

It's a huge game for us, the club and the fans as well. It'll be tough - they've had a good start to the season, despite their loss at the weekend, but we went there last season and did well so we hope to replicate that.

"We go into every game hoping to do that, but we know it will be tough," he said. "Last year was phenomenal, we walked out the tunnel and saw the huge backing behind us who had come, and we got the result we deserved. It was a great day for us, and it was the top level for us.

Chuks Aneke scored Dons' goal of the season last year at Peterborough

"In League 1, form goes out the window every week because it's so unpredictable. You look at some of the results, Blackburn and Wigan we expected to by flying and they're outside the top six, while Shrewsbury you'd expect to be mid-table are flying.

"You have to make sure when you go into games as competitively as possible and ability will come through after that."

Covering a little under 500 miles at the weekend to take on Plymouth Argyle, many would forgive Dons for preferring a night off rather than another - albeit considerably shorter - road trip barely three days later.

Neilson though says when a side has momentum, all they want to do is play.

Ed Upson is likely to be fit to face Posh

He said: "When you get a good result, you want games to come thick and fast. Within seven days, you can rocket from being at the wrong end into the top six if you pick up nine points. We've got three on the board, and if we win tomorrow, it will set us up for a fantastic week."

While question marks continue to surround the fitness of Ethan Ebanks-Landell ahead of Posh game, Neilson confirmed Ed Upson is likely to be fit again after being helped from the Home Park pitch on Saturday, while confirming Peter Pawlett and Joe Walsh will miss out again.

The manager added: "Ed trained a little bit for us today (Monday) so he will be assessed on Tuesday and should be available for selection.

"Chuks is coming back into the fray again, but Peter (Pawlett) will still be out. Aaron Tshibola probably could have travelled with us to Plymouth but sitting for hours on the bus when he was maybe still contagious wasn't the best idea, especially with an eye on Tuesday. But he's perfect and trained right through.

"Joe (Walsh) will be out for another fortnight. He had a problem with his knee that hasn't quite settled.

"We've been unlucky with injuries recently, we've not quite had a full squad yet. We had two or three days when we thought we'd cracked it, but within about 24 hours, we had five out and we were back to square one again."