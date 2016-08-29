HEAD-TO-HEAD: Dons keen to regain home form

Karl Robinson will field a strong team to face Barnet in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night as he looks to rebuild confidence in his side.

Form at Stadium MK has been disappointing since their return to League 1, capped with a desperately poor performance on Saturday against Peterborough.

In all three of Dons’ game at home this season, they’ve trailed by two goals, but despite battling back to draw with Millwall, courtesy of Kieran Agard’s brace on his debut, Dons have scored just once more at home and have suffered back-to-back defeats.

“It’ll be a strong team against Barnet,” said Robinson on Saturday night. “We have to try and turn this place into a fortress where we can score some goals. We don’t play until Sunday after that (against Northampton Town), so it gives us an extra day to recover.”

The Checkatrade Trophy, formerly the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy, hasn’t been of the utmost importance to Dons in recent seasons. Despite winning it in 2008, Dons have never progressed further than the second round under Robinson.

However, the new format of the competition will see them play at least three games this season.

Dons’ record against Barnet is favourable, having won four of the six meetings between the two clubs. Their most recent meeting came in the FA Cup in December 2011, where Dons eased past the Bees 3-1 at Underhill.

Barnet, managed by former Dons boss Martin Allen, have made a mixed start to League 2 this season, picking up six points from their opening five league games to sit 13th in the standings.