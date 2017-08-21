HEAD-TO-HEAD: Dons to field a strong side against Premier League Swansea City

While few would raise an eyebrow if Robbie Neilson took his eye off the ball on Tuesday night, the MK Dons manager said he'd be naming a strong side to take on Premier League opponents Swansea City in the Carabao Cup.

After picking up their first win of the season on Saturday in a 1-0 win over Gillingham, the manager reiterated his side's desire to mount a promotion push this year. And in most eyes, a run in the Carabao Cup isn't too high up on the agenda.

The manager has highlighted a need for time and games to allow his newly-formed side to gel, and Premier League Swansea City heading to Stadium MK for their second round clash on Tuesday, Neilson said he is keen to keep much of the side out on the field in a bid to get them used to playing with each other.

"For me, any game we approach to win it," said Neilson on Saturday. "I won't make huge alterations but there are players who I don't think can play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday. But the ones I feel can will play because it's a great opportunity for us to progress but it depends what Swansea want to do.

"If they play a full team, it'll be a really tough night, but if they bring a lesser team we will be expecting to beat them.

"It also allows us to play and understand each other without the pressure of it being a league game."

It has been a long time since Dons and Swansea last met - nearly ten years in fact, but it was to be a memorable night for Dons. Despite losing 1-0 to a Jason Scotland spot kick in the second-leg of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy area final back in February 2008, Drewe Broughton stepped up to slot home the winning penalty in the shoot-out to send Dons into the final at Wembley.

And while Dons picked up their first points of the season on Saturday, Swansea were left to lick their wounds as a rampant Manchester United beat them 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium.