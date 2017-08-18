HEAD-TO-HEAD: Dons under pressure to get points on the board

Dons boss Robbie Neilson admitted Dons are under pressure to get their first points of the season at home to Gillingham on Saturday.

After losing their opening two League 1 fixtures 1-0 to Wigan and then Blackpool, Dons are without a point and indeed a goal so far this campaign.

Gillingham, meanwhile, have a draw to their name but head to Stadium MK on the back of two defeats, having lost in the Carabao Cup first round to Reading.

With Dons setting out their stall aiming for promotion this season, Neilson admitted his side is under pressure to perform, but he insisted the pressure they're under is normal at this stage.

"You're always under pressure for results because we want to be at the top," he said. "We will be in this position again, having lost two on the bounce. Everyone does it.

"It's a league where everyone can beat everyone, it's the nature of the league. We understand that. We're under pressure to get a result, but we have to be relaxed enough to go out there and play."

While without a goal, Dons will welcome Osman Sow into the matchday squad - subject to international clearance - and Peter Pawlett too. The Scot signed for the club back in March but is yet to feature so far this season and his manager feels will add a new attacking option for his side ahead of the visit of Gillingham.

Neilson said: "We're looking good and we've got a good squad. Chuks (Aneke) has been training with us again, as has Peter Pawlett. Chuks won't be available for a few weeks but Peter will be ready for the weekend. He gives us an attacking threat we've needed which we've been lacking in recent weeks.

"Gillingham lost Bradley Dack who was a big player for them, but they're brought in a few new players, and changed their formation a little bit, going 3-5-2. I expect a tough game, we know it'll be a hard one and we have to stand up for the physicality, but I think our attacking players will be on form and can win us the game.

"Aaron Tshibola was the stand-out player on Saturday, and he is continuing to build a relationship with the players , so we're getting there."

Dean Lewington scored a stoppage time winner last season to edge Dons past this weekend’s opponents Gillingham at Stadium MK.

First half goals from Robbie Muirhead and Harvey Barnes were cancelled out in the second half by Gills, before Lewington's last minute header won it for Dons.