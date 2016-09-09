HEAD-TO-HEAD: Dons want to avoid a Macron repeat

A week after their most humiliating defeat of the season, Dons return to the scene of their most embarrassing performance last season this Saturday looking to make amends.

Bolton’s Macron Stadium saw a pitiful Dons showing against the Trotters as they were rolled over 3-1 by the side which, at that stage, were already rock bottom of the Championship.

But since suffering relegation last season, Bolton have hit the ground running, unbeaten in six matches in the third tier and sit two points clear atop the League 1 table.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Bolton vs MK Dons at the Citizen’s Stats Centre



And after consecutive defeats in the league, Robinson is expecting another tough afternoon on Saturday.

“This will be the hardest game of the season,” said Robinson. “We were horrendous there, weren’t we - I just hope we don’t get the same performance twice.

“Neil Lennon is one of my best friends in football, but shaking his hand afterwards was tough because I wanted to punch him... or anyone!

“We owe ourselves one. Last year, they had no momentum, this year though they’ve got an awful lot.

“Keshi Anderson will be playing for them, and we tried to sign him so we know how good he is. I think even their second string would finish in the top six. And they’ve got one of the most experienced managers in the league.”

Dons however have struggled on their return to League 1, losing three of their last four.

Despite their dismal showing at Sixfields on Sunday, Dons have performed well on the road this season.

Their only wins on the season, in fact, have been on the road, coming at Shrewsbury on opening day and against Rochdale two weeks later, also beating Newport County in the EFL Cup.

Bolton have also failed to win their last two at home, drawing with Southend and losing to Everton U23s.